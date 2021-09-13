Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

SRAX shares are set to split on Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 17th.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

