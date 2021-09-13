Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WNS by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of WNS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 151,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 655,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,682 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.