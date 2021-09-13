Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.95 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.