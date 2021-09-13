Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.