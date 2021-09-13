Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 510,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

