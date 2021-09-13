Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report sales of $676.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

