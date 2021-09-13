Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce sales of $314.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $160.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

