Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.