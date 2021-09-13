Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.81. 580,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,634. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.