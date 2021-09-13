Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.50 million and the highest is $259.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM opened at $47.70 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

