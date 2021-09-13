Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.45 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

