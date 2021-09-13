Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.