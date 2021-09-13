Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aisin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aisin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

ASEKY opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

