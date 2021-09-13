Brokers Issue Forecasts for H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for H.I.S. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

