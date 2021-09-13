Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.50.

Shares of FVI opened at C$5.31 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

