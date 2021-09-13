Brokers Offer Predictions for Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

