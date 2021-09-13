Brokers Offer Predictions for Ocwen Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ocwen Financial in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

OCN opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 87,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.