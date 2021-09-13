Brokers Offer Predictions for Regis Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Regis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

RGS opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.84. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 233,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regis by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

