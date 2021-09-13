Brokers Offer Predictions for Traeger Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Traeger in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $24.02 on Monday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

