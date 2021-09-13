Brokers Offer Predictions for UiPath Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for UiPath in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the healthcare company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42. UiPath has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

