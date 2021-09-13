Brokers Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.36.

TSE DOL opened at C$55.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.54. The stock has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.