Brokers Set Expectations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

