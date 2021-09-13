Brokers Set Expectations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.