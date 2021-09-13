Brokers Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.