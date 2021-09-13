Bruce Rogers Sells 8,279 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $539,045.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00.

Morphic stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,896. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morphic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Morphic by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Morphic by 1,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 146,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

