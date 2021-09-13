BSCPAD Price Tops $1.39 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $100.45 million and $6.56 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00077291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00125252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00174047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.13 or 0.99802759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.48 or 0.07178496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00898393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

