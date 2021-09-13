BTIG Research Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Neutral

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $163.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.