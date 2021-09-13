BTIG Research Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $35.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock worth $2,930,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.