Bunicorn Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $1.54 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

