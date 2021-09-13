Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of BY opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

