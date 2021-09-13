Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $80.92 million and approximately $139,214.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00597366 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.