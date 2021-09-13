Bytom Price Tops $0.0646 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00404179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,344,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,539,481 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

