C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 12740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.52 million and a PE ratio of 52.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.14.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.84 million during the quarter.

In other C-Com Satellite Systems news, Senior Officer Bilal Awada sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$183,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,249.50.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

