Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

