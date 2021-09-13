Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,830,501 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $166.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

