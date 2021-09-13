CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $75,102.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00173760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.16 or 0.99768310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.13 or 0.07195154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00889862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002958 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 6,176,497 coins and its circulating supply is 6,169,252 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

