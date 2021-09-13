CaixaPay (CXP) Hits One Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00077291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00125252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00174047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.13 or 0.99802759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.48 or 0.07178496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00898393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

