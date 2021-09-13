Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFW opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.61. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.