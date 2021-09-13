California Resources Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $5,738,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144,632 shares of company stock worth $103,307,583 in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

