California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,237,941.88 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,828. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,922,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

