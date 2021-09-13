California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.05

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 1825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get California Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144,632 shares of company stock valued at $103,307,583 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.