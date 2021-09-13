Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

