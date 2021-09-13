Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Calix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Calix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

