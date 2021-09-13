Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 7.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40. 6,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,291,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

