Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 425,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,412,228 shares.The stock last traded at $26.15 and had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -660.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.