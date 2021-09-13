Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 target price (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CM opened at C$146.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$65.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

