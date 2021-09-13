Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$255.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$86.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$240.04. The company has a market cap of C$57.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$77.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.