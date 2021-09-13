Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$106.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$86.83. 859,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,540. The firm has a market cap of C$57.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$240.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$77.41 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

