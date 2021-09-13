Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Lifted to Buy at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.22. 117,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,861. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

