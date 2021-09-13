Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 2,536 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 819,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 155,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

