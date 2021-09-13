Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 422.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

